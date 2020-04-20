|
|
Charles E. Ausley
Carlsbad - Charles E. Ausley, 64, of W. Greene St. Carlsbad, NM passed April 14, 2020. Charles was born on November 13, 1955, in Camp Zama, Japan to Lilbern and Kimiko Ausley. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Charles married Tina Glasper Simmons on April 9, 1994 in El Paso, TX and then later moved to Carlsbad in 2006. Charles was a truck driver, and traveled all over 49 states and Canada. His truck dog Karo passed a few years back, and his other dog Snookers still keeps Tina company. Charles was a faithful member of the Sunset Church of Christ. He also enjoyed nature, fishing, camping, backpacking, reading, and most of all spending quality time with friends and family. Charles was a kind and caring person who will be missed dearly and never forgotten. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Lilbern Ausley; and mother, Kimiko Ausley. Charles is survived by his wife, Tina Rene Ausley of Carlsbad, NM; step-daughter, Kenya Rene Fonteno of Concord, CA; three grandchildren: Andre Tyson, Kierra Smith, and Alexandria Albeau; great-grandson, Andre L. Tyson, III; and brother, Noboru Ausley and wife, Kathy; father-in-law, Kendall "Pappy" Simmons; brothers and sisters in law: Theresa and Emory Schenk, Sharron and Willie Jordan, Earlene Simmons, Cheryl Washington, Sonja Glasper, Kendall and Michelle Simmons, Michael Simmons, and Tyree Glasper Jr.; five nieces: Shelly Ausley, Lynn Ausley, Michelle Ausley, Chevonne Johnson, and Tiara Morris; two nephews: Grant Ausley and Kishawan Lewis; and a host of great nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be sent to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, 5217 Buena Vista Dr. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020