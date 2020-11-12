Chester (Glen) Netherton



Green Valley, AZ - Chester (Glen) Netherton has peacefully passed through this life to his final resting place on October 30, 2020 at Silver Springs Senior Living Community in Green Valley, Arizona.



He was born January 2, 1924 to Fanny J (Trotter) and Avery B Netherton in Mt. Eerie, Illinois. The family moved to Secor, Illinois, where Glen schooled and worked in the area until he retired.



June 20, 1944, he signed up for military duty in the United States Navy and was a gunner protecting the Merchant Marine fleets during WWII. He left military service on June 1, 1946. His brothers, Lowell and Ned and his sister, Sylvia were also in the military. He enjoyed the few times during the war when he was able to visit them. After the war, he came back to Secor to work for Caterpillar and then as a Maintenance Engineer at Brokaw Hospital in Bloomington/Normal. When he retired he traveled and then settled in Carlsbad New Mexico.



Glen enjoyed his RV and being a camp host for many years. After finding Carlsbad he bought a house and was a docent for the Living Desert Museum in Carlsbad for approximately 20 years. He enjoyed the many visitors from around the nation and the world sharing knowledge about the plants and animals of the museum. He celebrated his 90th birthday with friends at the museum. He also made friends as he volunteered at the Resident for the Blind. He drove them to their many appointments and cheerfully helped with some of their needs.



Glen was a "favorite" uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was a fun loving uncle playing pranks evoking plenty of laughter. He took a couple nephews on their favorite trip across country to Washington State. He often surprised one of the family by playing "Santa", when he grew his white hair and beard long. He drove many miles to visit the nieces and nephews and often sharing with them something special from Secor and their grandmother.



He never married and was the last living of his immediate family. He is survived by his many beloved nieces and nephews. One of his last giving wishes was to donate his body to The University of Arizona Willed Body Program for the College of Medicine. His nieces and nephews will gather and hold a celebration of life at a later date in Eureka, Illinois.









