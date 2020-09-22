1/
Clara Pomroy
Clara Pomroy

Clara Pomroy, known to many as "Tad" was born in Gallup, New Mexico to Leon and Dessie (Doby) Jackson. She took piano and dance lessons and grew up participating in recitals and local productions. She enjoyed riding her bike, swimming and exploring the local red-sand hills with her brother Richard. Their dad was killed in a car accident her last year in high school and after graduation the family moved to Arizona.

Mom met and married my dad, Troy Pomroy, and they enjoyed almost forty years together before Dad passed away in Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1982 In the late 1980's Mom moved to California to live with her daughter and son-in-law where she remained until moving to the Nazareth House in 2018.

In her own words, Mom "loved dogs, hummingbirds, windmills, early morning walks, and a good cup of coffee." Mom passed away at the age of 94. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl and son-in-law Don Sershon and granddaughter Rachel and Rachel's husband Jeff Hunt.

Due to current COVID 19 circumstances we were unable to bring Mom back to Carlsbad to be buried with Dad and she was interred at St. Peter's Cemetery in Fresno, CA. Graveside services were under the direction of The Chapel of the Light.

May choirs of angels come to greet you. We love you.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
