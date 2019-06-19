|
Claramai HayHurst
Carlsbad - Claramai Hayhurst, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Good Life Senior Living. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (June 22 ) at the Rocky Arroya Cemetery with Bishop Lyle Folsum of the Pecos River Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officiating. There will be no visitation.
Claramai Hayhurst was born to Harry Vernon and Mildred (Proctor) Rook on February 14,1929 in Hollister, CA. She grew up in California, and moved to Carlsbad, NM in 1971. She and her husband moved to Carlsbad in 1971 and ranched until his death. They raised six children. She was a homemaker and enjoyed the ranch life. She was always very close to her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Murphy E. Hayhurst, son, Ernest Murphy Hayhurst and daughter, Lavonne Beard Kasper.
Survivors Jim Hayhurst (Louise Hayhurst) Idaho, Melissa Cox Bean (Roland Bean) Utah, Loren Hayhurst New Mexico, Julie Liston Texas. She has 39 grandchildren and 18 with great grandchildren with two more on the way. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 19, 2019