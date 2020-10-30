Claudia D. Phillips
Carlsbad - Claudia D. Phillips, 52, of Callaway Drive Carlsbad, NM passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. Claudia was born in San Diego, California on March 13, 1968, to Jorje and Patricia Diaz.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 3 PM-5 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Graveside service is scheduled for 2 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM with Deacon Jerry Pierce officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Claudia moved to Carlsbad in 1991, and quickly got to work building relationships in the community. Claudia was known to many as their agent and friend, working as an insurance agent for State Farm. She loved to give back and support local events and business. She was part of the Chamber of Commerce, Elks Lodge 1558, was on the board of the Carlsbad Battered Families Shelter, supportive of the Carlsbad Police Department, and annually donated trees to the Carlsbad Municipal School District each Arbor Day, to name a few. Claudia often gave out snow cones outside of her office, and also had the best Halloween costumes. Some of her hobbies were painting, photography, read, and cycling. Claudia was a dedicated mother and friend, and staple in the community. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Claudia was preceded in death by her infant brother, Israel Diaz.
Claudia is survived by her daughter, Sara A. Thompson of Carlsbad, NM; fiancé, Adrian Rivera of Carlsbad, NM; mother, Patricia Diaz of Carlsbad, NM; father, Jorje Diaz of Mexico City; sister, Nallely Morrison and husband, Jim of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Israel A. Diaz and wife, Griselda of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Erik Diaz of Carlsbad, NM; half-brother, Jorje Diaz, Jr. of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Carlsbad Community Foundation online or mailed to: 114 S. Canyon Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com