I am deeply saddened for the loss of Claudia. Claudia was a sweet person and I am so thankful God placed her in my path of life. Now this life will be a different world without my friend. I will surely miss you my friend. We had fun times when we worked together. My deepest sympathy to Claudias family. I am so sorry for your loss and my thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time. May God comfort you.

Antonette Mondragon

Friend