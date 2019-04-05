|
|
Claudine Walls
Carlsbad - Claudine Walls, 85, of Pecos River Drive, Carlsbad, NM graduated to her heavenly home on April 2, 2019. Visitation will be at Denton-Wood Funeral Home, 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019. Services will be held at Denton-Wood Funeral Home, 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 with a private family graveside following the service. Charitable donations may be made to: Carlsbad Foundation, 114 S. Canyon, Carlsbad NM 88220 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, tel: 1-800-805-5856, web: http://www.stjude.org/
View full obituary at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 5, 2019