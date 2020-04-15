|
|
Cliff Robert Davis
Cliff Robert Davis passed away on April 8, 2020, at his home in Albuquerque, NM.
Cliff was born on July 8, 1986, to Tina Coffer and Wesley Davis.
As we find comfort knowing that Cliff went to be with our Lord and Savior, he will always hold a special place in our hearts. Cliff had a unique personality and brought kindness, joy and laughter to everyone around him. He was always full of jokes no matter who he was with. All he wanted to do was make people laugh. Cliff found solace in making everyone smile as he wanted everyone to be happy. He was also a wonderful uncle and always playing with his nieces and nephews. Cliff enjoyed working out and would show off his muscles daily. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Cliff is survived by grandparents, Jim Goff and Shirley Goff; mother, Tina Coffer and husband, Johnny Coffer; father, Wesley Davis and wife, Bettina Davis; sisters, Wendy Alam, Cristie Davis, Tracy Davis, Melyssa McIntire, and Krysta North; aunts, Charla Davis, Tammy Rodriguez, Terri Valenzuela and Tisha Tupper; uncles, Roy Davis and YD Davis; nieces/nephews, Bryan Kayser, Quentin Cox, Chris Kayser, Caleb Kayser, Brianna Cox and Haileigh Brown.
Cremation has taken place at Riverside Funeral Home, Albuquerque, NM. Memorial Services to be held at a later date.
Fly high with the angels, Cliff! We already miss you and we all love you!
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020