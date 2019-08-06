|
|
Concepcion Onsurez
Carlsbad - Concepcion "Nani" Onsurez, born October 28, 1928, made her journey to our father in heaven on August 3, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
At the age of 90, "Nani" is survived by five children -sons: Victor Onsurez, Jr. and wife, Juanita, Lionel Onsurez and wife, Nelda, Dennis Onsurez and wife, Rosa, all of Loving, NM; daughters: Silvia Onsurez, Pearl Onsurez and partner, Grant Walker, all of Carlsbad, NM; sisters: Celia Valdez of Otis, NM and Corina Urquidez of Phoenix, AZ and brother, Conrad Carrasco of Albuquerque, NM.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Victor Onsurez, Sr.; father, Candelario Carrasco, Sr.; mother Cruz Carrasco; brother, Candelario Carrasco, Jr. and sister, Cornelia Martinez.
"Her wings were never hidden they simply wrapped around our hearts. A grandmother's love is where every family starts. Her wings were spread throughout the years mending our hearts and wiping away our tears, comforting us anytime life presented us with any fears. She didn't unwrap her wings she simply seen that we were where we needed to be. She fulfilled her legacy. Spreading her wings, she's now a guardian angel for you and me".
She spread her wings as a beloved mother of 5, grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of 33 and great-great-grandmother of 3. Concepcion's love for the yellow rose was well known to all her family. The yellow rose has long been associated with the sun and its life-giving warmth; this was also true for Concepcion. She spread love, peace and happiness to all her family and friends. There was never a soul that walked into her home, that was not greeted with a genuine smile. She comforted All her family with love, warmth and happiness. She devoted her life to God. In her heart she pushed for all her family to live life as God would have intended. These words were rarely pushed; though she prayed that God would bless her and her family with eternal l peace and happiness.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Victor Onsurez, III, Eric Onsurez, Dominic Onsurez, Lionel Onsurez, Cory Lawson, and Michael Onsurez. Honorary pallbearers will be grandson, Denny Onsurez and granddaughter, Christina Onsurez.
Arrangements will be handled by Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home from 5 PM-7 PM. Prayer service will follow at 7 PM. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel at 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Loving Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 6, 2019