Connie Mack Riley
Carlsbad - Connie Mack Riley, 73, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, stepped over into glory at University of New Mexico Hospital, Monday, July 27, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM with his wife and his son by his side when his spirit touched heaven. His last breath was breathed with the comfort of their touch. Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 10:00 AM, at the Gazebo, Carlsbad Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Price officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
This is a time to celebrate the life of one who believed that the fear of God was the beginning of wisdom. You might think someone who was named after a famous baseball player might enjoy watching baseball, but football was his sport. Connie Mack cheered for God's Team: The Dallas Cowboys. Born and raised in Carlsbad, NM, Connie graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1965. Those who were close to Connie Mack knew that although he loved his family, work and football team, God was always first in his life. That might surprise many because although he was a long-standing member of church, he seldom attended. Being born again at a young age, instilled in him a love for God that brought him a silent strength that steadied his life. He never shared about Jesus because he felt like he was not worthy enough to do that. He only talked to close friends and family about God, and kept his relationship close to his heart.
Connie Mack held many different roles throughout his life. At the beginning of his life he was called "Son" by his parents, and "Friend" by his classmates. At a very young age, he was called "Uncle" when his mother and eldest sister were with child at the same time. Many called him "Cousin". After graduation, he was called "Soldier", serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was called "Enemy" when the Vietcong attacked Saigon during the Tet Offensive and he was called "Survivor" after the war was over. In 1973, people called him "Officer Riley", as a member of the Carlsbad Police Force and one called him "Husband" that same year. In 1974 and again in 1980, two called him "Daddy." Years later, he was called "Chief of Police", and while that was his work title, to a special few, he was called "Papa Mack". We love you, Connie Mack, dad, Papa Mack, uncle, cousin and friend. We look forward to seeing you again. He was preceding in death by his parents, John Collins and Opal (Truitt) Riley, sisters, Darlyne Abott, Audrey, brothers Maubrey Riley and Pat C. Riley. Survivors are wife: Brenda Riley; daughter Christy Riley Bradfute and husband Richard; son: Brandon Riley and wife Erika; grandchildren: Taylor Bradfute, Tate Bradfute, Alexys Murillo, Jayce Murillo and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
.