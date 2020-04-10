Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Consuelo Molina (Chelo) Aguilera

Consuelo (Chelo) Molina Aguilera

Carlsbad - Born to Matias and Angelita Molina, Chelo's journey began September 9, 1925 in Marfa, Texas. Chelo was called home to rest in Heaven on April 6, 2020, at her home in Carlsbad. She was a devoted wife and a mother of 7 beautiful children; an amazing grandmother to 27 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren who she considered to be the loves of her life. A graveside service will take place in Carlsbad Cemetery. View full obituary at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
