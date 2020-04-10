|
Consuelo (Chelo) Molina Aguilera
Carlsbad - Born to Matias and Angelita Molina, Chelo's journey began September 9, 1925 in Marfa, Texas. Chelo was called home to rest in Heaven on April 6, 2020, at her home in Carlsbad. She was a devoted wife and a mother of 7 beautiful children; an amazing grandmother to 27 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren who she considered to be the loves of her life. A graveside service will take place in Carlsbad Cemetery. View full obituary at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020