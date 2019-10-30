|
Consuelo "Connie" Villa
Carlsbad, NM - Consuelo "Connie" Ordunez Villa, 86, of San Jose Blvd, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Fox and Lake Church of Christ with Mr. James Jones, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday and continue till the start of the Prayer service at 6 p.m. at West Funeral Home. View full obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019