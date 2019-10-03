|
|
Curtis Kelly Skeen
Carlsbad - Curtis Kelly Skeen, 70, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 1, 2019 at his home. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 AM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Steve Cloud officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Curtis was born May 15, 1949 in Carlsbad, NM to Kelly and Martha Skeen. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1967 and attended North Texas State University. Curtis married Carole January 14, 1971 in Dallas, Texas. Shortly after, they came to Carlsbad and he started the farming business. Curtis was also involved in the family furniture business over 40 years. He loved fishing and spending time at the beach with his family. Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Kelly Skeen.
Survivors are his wife, Carole Skeen of Carlsbad, NM; daughters: Stacey Cooper and husband, T.J. of Carlsbad, NM and Kathy Hughes of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Nikki Crisp, Jake Cooper, Caroline Cooper and Josh Cooper; great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Crisp and Ashton Crisp; mother, Martha Skeen of Carlsbad, NM; sisters: Linda Jurva of Carlsbad, NM and Sharon McPherson of Macomb, MO; brother, Charlie Skeen and wife, Candace of Roswell, NM and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Youth Ministry Fund, c/o First Baptist Church, 112 N. Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM or to a . Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Oct. 3, 2019