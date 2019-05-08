Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Landsun's Otto Chapel
1934 - 2019
Cynthia "Ann" Leak

Carlsbad - Cynthia "Ann" Leak, 84, of Westridge RD, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Landsun HSC. Cremation has taken place and Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Landsun's Otto Chapel with Rev. Phil Huston of Epworth United Methodist Church officiating.

Cynthia Ann (Adams) Leak was born in Sterling, Illinois on August 19, 1934 to Stanley L. and Helen (Henderson) Adams. She was raised and educated in Prophetstown, Illinois and later married Leland E. Leak on April 5, 1954 in Newberry, England.

Prior to moving to Carlsbad in 1998, she and Leland lived in England, Maine, Missouri, Florida, and Colorado.

Ann was a masterful seamstress. She loved to read and travel. Ann and Leland would jump in the car at a moment's notice to go help someone out or to visit old friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leland, her twin brother Stan and her grandson Alex. Ann is survived by her daughter, Holly Scanga and husband Jim of San Antonio, TX; sons: Sam Leak and wife Gabi of Salida, CO and John Leak and wife Bonnie of Carlsbad as well as 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Landsun Homes for their kindness and care of Ann.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Landsun Homes Caring Hands Fund. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 8, 2019
