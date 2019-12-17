Resources
El Paso, TX - Damian Ray Lopez, 47, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away December 12, 2019 in El Paso, TX. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 20th at San Jose Catholic Church; Father Dennis Connell of St. Edward Catholic Church will officiate. Interment to follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m., Thursday at West Funeral Home, followed by Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church. Express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
