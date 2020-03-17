Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Daniel Anthony Moralez Sr.

Daniel Anthony Moralez Sr. Obituary
Daniel Anthony Moralez, Sr.

Carlsbad, NM - Daniel Anthony Moralez, Sr., 38, of Carlsbad, was called home on March 13, 2020 with his family at his side. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19th at West Funeral Home, with Pastor, Brad Coates of Carlsbad First Assembly officiating. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery. Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
