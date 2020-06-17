Daniel "Danny" Ramirez



Loving, NM - Daniel "Danny" Ramirez, 63, passed away on June 13, 2020 in the comfort of his home.



Danny was born October 11, 1956 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He loved outdoor activities, carpentry, and spending time with his family and friends. Danny enjoyed making those around him laugh. He was employed with New Mexico Salt for seven years as a Heavy Equipment Operator.



Danny is survived by his son, Jeremy Ramirez and partner, Candice Molina. He is also survived by his partner of 21 years Rosalinda Florez and children: Erica Florez and partner, Anthony Allen, LeeRay Florez and partner, Alicia Gutierrez, Stormy Florez, Jazlyn Florez and partner, Steven Quintela, Shelby Vasquez and partner, Bobby Romero, twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



Danny is also survived by his siblings: Josie Armendariz and husband, Ricky Armendariz, Mary Lou Rascon and husband, Oscar Rascon, Nelda Onsurez and husband Lionel, Onsurez, Hector Ramirez, Johnny Ramirez and partner, Rosie Guerra, Larry Ramirez and wife, Lillian Ramirez, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Eladio Hinojos Ramirez and Alice McCormick Ramirez and a brother, Richard Ramirez.



Cremation has taken place. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Loving, NM on June 22, 2020, at 10 AM for immediate family due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Extended family and friends are welcome to attend the interment that will follow at the Loving Cemetery.









