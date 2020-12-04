Daniel S. Chavez
Carlsbad, NM - Daniel S. Chavez, 88, of W. Alvarado St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Deacon Melvin Balderrama of San Jose Catholic Church will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at West Funeral Home. Visitation will be limited to 5 people at a time and facial coverings are required at all services.
Daniel Subia Chavez was born on October 1, 1932 in Loving, New Mexico to Miguel Chavez and Jesusita Cabezuela. Daniel married Mary (Munoz) Chavez on January 24, 1953 in Carlsbad.
Daniel worked as an Appliance Repairman for 56 years, starting out at the House of Furniture then at Décor Furniture until his retirement at the age of 74. He was a lifelong member of San Jose Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Chavez, both parents, brothers, Harvey Chavez and Jose Christoval Lopez and sister, Criselda Chavez.
Daniel is survived by his son, Daniel M. Chavez and daughter Monica M. Chavez, both of Carlsbad, NM; sister, Grace Porras (Sam) of Carlsbad, NM; brothers: Mike Chavez of Albuquerque, NM, Ramon Lopez (Kathy) of Austin, TX, and Charlie Lopez of Carlsbad, NM, 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com