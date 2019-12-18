Resources
More Obituaries for Daniella Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniella Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniella Gutierrez Obituary
Daniella Gutierrez, 31, of Cedar Street, Loving, New Mexico, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation will be at 6:00 PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 followed by a vigil at 7:00 PM at San Jose Catholic Church. Liturgy of the Word service will take place at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Melvin Balderrama officiating. Interment will follow in Loving Cemetery, Loving, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -