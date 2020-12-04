Danny Harper



El Paso - Danny Harper, 68, El Paso, TX, formerly of Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 29, 2020 at Global Hospice Care, El Paso, TX. Under Danny's wishes direct cremation with Sunset-Northeast Funeral Home, followed by private family disposition of cremains has taken place in El Paso, TX. His struggle with multiple health problems, fear, misery and depression is over.



Danny Lee Harper was born September 19, 1952 to La Rue & Oleta (Hasting) Harper in Carlsbad, NM. He grew up there, graduating with honors and a member of D.E.C.A. & R.O.T.C. from Carlsbad High School in 1970.



Mr. Harper worked at Ker Mac & National Potash Companies, K-Mart, Harper Gas & Oil and Furr's Groceries in Carlsbad, NM. He transferred to El Paso, TX as a full-time trucker with Furr's Groceries. Although he was briefly a real estate agent and a city bus driver, the rest of his working life was on the highways of America with Webber, PAM and Paschall Truck Lines. After he experienced health problems and became disabled, he still longed to be "on the road again". He attended Apollo Heights Baptist Church, especially when a church potluck dinner was held. He was a member of Silver Sneakers Fitness Program & the Bowling YMCA in El Paso, TX.



Danny was preceded in death by his brother; Eddy Harper, parents; La Rue and Oleta Harper, and wife; Deborah "Debbie" Harper, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Survivors include brother; Terry Harper and wife, Denise of Grand Blanc, MI, sister; Sherry Harper-Woolf and husband, Brant of Carlsbad, NM, sister-in-law; Hoberta Harper of Kansas City, MO, two daughters; Monica Mathews of Arlington, TX and Jasmine Harper of El Paso, TX, grand-daughter; Ivory Mathews of Arlington, TX, two adopted brothers; Rex Muncrief of Las Cruces, NM and Phil McCullough of Carlsbad, NM, along with many relatives and friends who he called often.



(Memories, notes, cards, letters and/or pictures can physically be mailed to/in care of Sherry Harper-Woolf, 103 S. Walnut Street, Carlsbad, NM, 88220. Thank you!)









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store