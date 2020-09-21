Daphna Brown
Carlsbad - Daphna Brown, 98, passed away September 17, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Visitation will be 4 PM - 6 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Carlsbad Cemetery Gazebo with Mike Veilleux officiating.
Daphna was born August 4, 1922 in Canton, Texas to Manuel H. and Zelma Lee (Fails) Autry. She went to beauty college in San Angelo and worked as a beautician several years. Daphna married Charles A. Brown April 7, 1943 in San Angelo, Texas and they moved to Carlsbad in 1946. She was a long-time member of Sunset Church of Christ. Daphna enjoyed playing 42, church activities, line dancing and was an exercise enthusiast. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles A. Brown and infant daughter, Linda Sheryl Brown.
Survivors are her sons: Gene Brown and wife, Patricia of Amarillo, Texas, Barry S. Brown and significant other, Mary Ann Mullins of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Laura Porterfield and husband, Doyle, Donna Monroe, Teresa Moody and husband, Levi, Brad Brown and significant other, Yvonne Baca; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Flood and a nephew and three nieces.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Levi Moody.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com