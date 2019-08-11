|
Dave Oakley
Carlsbad - Dave Oakley, 75, of Westridge Road, Carlsbad, NM, passed away August 7, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ with Ray Young officiating.
Dave was born January 22, 1944 in Steubenville, Ohio to Charles and Martha (Lerner) Oakley. He met Kay Maxey at Lubbock Christian College and they were married on October 6, 1962. Dave and Kay have resided in Carlsbad since 1983. In the mid-80s, Dave began a career in financial planning and retirement services. He worked with Edward Jones several years before partnering with LPL Financial Services. Dave enjoyed working with his many clients. He was a faithful servant of the Lord, ministering to all he came in contact with. Dave served as an elder at Sunset Church of Christ and was currently an interim minister at Central Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kay Oakley; grandson, Joshua Oakley and brother, Charles Oakley.
Survivors are his daughters: Lori Craig and husband, Scott of Lubbock, TX, Kristi Oakley of Lubbock, TX; son, David Oakley and wife, Alese of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren: Jacob Hickey, Haley Hickey, Kaitlyn Pruet and husband, Benton, Kyle Viney, Bryan Viney, Kimberly Viney, Zoe Oakley, Quinn Oakley, Allison Craig and Nicholas Craig; brother, Gary Oakley and wife, Pat of Lubbock, TX; sister, Sue Newman and husband, Larry of Tucson, AZ.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disciple Trips, 3723 34th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410 or Children's Home of Lubbock, 4404 Idalou Road, Lubbock, TX 79403 or The Shepherd's Inn, P.O. Box 51735, Idaho Falls, ID 83405
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 11, 2019