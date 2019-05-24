|
David Charles Jones
Great Bend, KS - David Charles Jones, 74, passed away surrounded by his family on May 16, 2019 at 9:17AM. He was a native of Great Bend, KS and resident of Thibodaux, LA.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00PM until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at Chauvin Funeral Home at 7:00PM.
David is survived by his loving wife, Brenda "B.J." Jones; Children, Chris Jones and wife Jennifer, Erin J. Chamberlain and husband Richard, Meghan J. Dickey and husband Mark, Courtney Jones, Darby J. Lachico and husband Kevin; Zachary B. Jones and wife Lindsay; Brothers, Robert "Bob" Jones Col. USAF (Ret), Kenneth Allan Jones, M.D. Col. USAF (Ret); Grandchildren, Katlyn, Richie, Dylan, Jacob, Bradley and Steven Chamberlain, Dallas and Kennedy Tabor, Gavin Jones, Austin, Lanie and Kylee Jones, Tyler Boudwin, and Rylee, Logan and Vaida Lachico.
David is preceded in death by his Parents, David Prosser Jones Jr., Captain, 8th AF, USAAF and Marian Lucille Vaughan Jones, and Brother, Richard "Ricky" Vaughan Jones.
David was an employee of the USDA Sugarcane Research Field Lab in Houma, LA for thirty-six years. He also lived in Carlsbad, NM for many years. David also played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners at the University of Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Nicholls State University, class of 1977. David loved to fish and spend time at his cabin in Surfside Texas. Later in life, he pursued his passions of flying small aircraft, country-western dancing, and saltwater fishing.
David will be remembered and loved by his family and friends; his life and memory will never be forgotten.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 24, 2019