Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
David Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Charles Jones


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Charles Jones Obituary
David Charles Jones

Great Bend, KS - David Charles Jones, 74, passed away surrounded by his family on May 16, 2019 at 9:17AM. He was a native of Great Bend, KS and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00PM until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at Chauvin Funeral Home at 7:00PM.

David is survived by his loving wife, Brenda "B.J." Jones; Children, Chris Jones and wife Jennifer, Erin J. Chamberlain and husband Richard, Meghan J. Dickey and husband Mark, Courtney Jones, Darby J. Lachico and husband Kevin; Zachary B. Jones and wife Lindsay; Brothers, Robert "Bob" Jones Col. USAF (Ret), Kenneth Allan Jones, M.D. Col. USAF (Ret); Grandchildren, Katlyn, Richie, Dylan, Jacob, Bradley and Steven Chamberlain, Dallas and Kennedy Tabor, Gavin Jones, Austin, Lanie and Kylee Jones, Tyler Boudwin, and Rylee, Logan and Vaida Lachico.

David is preceded in death by his Parents, David Prosser Jones Jr., Captain, 8th AF, USAAF and Marian Lucille Vaughan Jones, and Brother, Richard "Ricky" Vaughan Jones.

David was an employee of the USDA Sugarcane Research Field Lab in Houma, LA for thirty-six years. He also lived in Carlsbad, NM for many years. David also played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners at the University of Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Nicholls State University, class of 1977. David loved to fish and spend time at his cabin in Surfside Texas. Later in life, he pursued his passions of flying small aircraft, country-western dancing, and saltwater fishing.

David will be remembered and loved by his family and friends; his life and memory will never be forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements: 5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360; Phone: (985) 868-2536/ Fax: (985) 876-5032; To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now