David Hargiss
Carlsbad - David Hargiss, 84, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. There will be a celebration of life scheduled for a later date, when he will be interred at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, Carlsbad, NM.
David Hargiss was born February 2, 1935 in Comfort, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A Hargiss, his parents, Jessie James Hargiss and Lillie Gertrude Castleman Hargiss; sisters Mrs. Bertha Mae Holeman, Mrs. Amanda Novella Case, Mrs. Jessie Louise Rorex and Mrs. Mary Katy Adkins; brothers John William Hargiss and James Thomas Hargiss. Surviving are his children, Michael Hargiss and his husband Calvin Radford, Lisa Hargiss and her wife Patty Mills, grandchildren, Christian Watson and Tara Port, 6 great grandchildren, generations of nieces and nephews; his brother, Francis Eugene Hargiss and wife Petreva, Dunlap TN., James David Thomas and wife Jan, Mattawan, MI., and his brother and sister in law, Bill Traylor and his wife Sheryl, Lubbock TX.
Being from the volunteer state, it was only natural for David to enlist in the Army in 1953 at Nashville TN. He served in the Army for 8 years and was a veteran of the Korean War. He moved to Carlsbad NM to work in the potash mines where he met the love of his life, Shirley Traylor. They were married on October 27, 1956 when she was 16 years old. They were married for 57 years at the time of her passing. He worked as an underground diesel mechanic in the potash mines, Mississippi Chemical, Potash Co of American, and Duval. In his earlier days he was an avid hunter, fisherman and teller of tall tales. He loved his dogs, sports, any sports, and watching the outdoor channel and rodeo.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in his name to: https://www.humanesociety.org
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 14, 2019