David Paul Spencer
Carlsbad - David Paul Spencer, 77, of Pearl Street Carlsbad, NM passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. David was born on May 19, 1943, in Carlsbad, NM to Raymond and Lois Spencer. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 4PM to 7PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are scheduled for 10AM Monday, August 3, 2020, at Happy Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Loving Cemetery Loving, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of making arrangements. After graduating from Carlsbad High School, David enlisted in the US Navy where he served for several years. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Carlsbad where he continued farming and served a few years as a policeman. David later became a mechanic and electrician for the potash mines. David met the love of his life, Mary Plusquellic, in 1969, and they were married on February 7, 1970. They continued to live in Carlsbad, growing their family. David was known to being loving, dependable, and hardworking. Growing up on the farm, he found a love for being outdoors, working with the land and plants. He was always there for his friends and family, with a helping hand and a gentle smile. David loved his family and cherished every chance he could spend with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. David was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Spencer; mother, Lois Spencer; and brother, Raymond Spencer. David is survived by his wife of fifty years, Mary Spencer of Carlsbad, NM; son, Ray Spencer and wife, Tammy of Inman, KS; son, Paul Spencer of Sedan, KS; son, Frank Spencer and wife, Leta, of Carlsbad, NM; son, Dan Spencer and wife, Christina of Carlsbad, NM; twelve grandchildren: Tara Johnson, Megan Alexander, Seth Spencer, Nichole Spencer, Dakota Spencer, Ashley York, Lindsey Enloe, Jazmin Jensen, Jessica Doubrava, Sierra Spencer, Nathan Spencer, and Sarah Foster; twenty two great-grandchildren; brother, George Spencer and wife, Pam of Liberty Hill, TX; brother, Floyd Spencer and wife, Debbie of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Raylene Spencer of Carlsbad, NM; sister-in-law, Caroline Spencer of Wichita Falls, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolence may be expressed at dentonwood.com