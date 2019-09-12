|
Debra Lee Alvarado Hernandez
Carlsbad - Debra Lee Alvarado Hernandez, 54, of W. Beech Street, Loving, NM, passed away September 8, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center.
Visitation will be 2 PM - 5 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Loving Cemetery, Loving, NM.
Debbie was born on March 28, 1965 in Carlsbad, NM to parents Raul and Yolanda (De Los Santos) Alvarado. She graduated from El Rancho High in Hayward, CA. Debbie married her partner in life Pascual Hernandez on January 11, 1985 in Carlsbad, NM. The two couple became parents to three wonderful daughters. She spent most of her time as an enduring babysitter and daycare provider for several years. She loved what she did and was absolutely great at it. She carried so much heart and passion, desired to change the lives of many young faces in the time that she could and most certainly did. Debbie made an impact on anyone who has met or crossed her path. She was a beautiful woman inside and out with a humorous personality she secretly kept hidden. You would never see a Loving Falcon game without her face in the stands. You always knew where to find her in her favorite spot at the top corner of the seating area. She was one of Loving's number one supporter and greatest fan. Debbie would cheer anyone and everyone whether it was outside at the field or inside on the court. Her biggest dedications were to always be at her grandsons' or youngest daughters' athletic events. Being a supporter was her specialty. She was a lover and a giver more than a receiver. Her grandchildren were her world and treated each and every one of them equally, even if one was not truly her own. She loved to spoil them rotten and always strived to give them the best in which they deserved. She whole heartedly truly lived up to the name and title of who she was as an individual and created to be - a companion, wife, sister, daughter, and most of all a mother and "Nana." Survivors are her husband, Pascual Hernandez; daughters: Leticia Lira and husband, Lorenzo, Jessica Hernandez and Daniel Ray Hernandez and Sophia F. Hernandez and Alexandro Medrano; grandchildren: Lorenzo Lira, Jr., Maelee Rae Hernandez, Mathayus Nathaniel Lira, Sabastian Angel Lira and Axel Medrano; parents: Raul and Yolanda Alvarado; sisters: Annabel Alvarado Navarro and Sandra Alvarado; brother, Raul Alvarado, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Lorenzo Lira, Alexandro Medrano, Daniel Ray Hernandez, Jose Manuel Navarro, Jr., Raul Alvarado, Jr. and Richard Onsurez Ramirez.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 12, 2019