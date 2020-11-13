Dolores Jean Parks
Heaven was blessed to receive Dolores Jean Parks on October 30, 2020. She was born February 5, 1927, in Zeigler, Illinois to Altha M. Brooks Hawkins and Oral E. Hawkins. Upon graduation from Zeigler High School and the return of the love of her life, Ray Edward Parks, from wartime navel service, the couple married on December 23, 1944. Two daughters were born. The young family moved to Carlsbad in 1952, a son was born, and "Life was Good"!
Dolores was widowed March 23, 1966, at the age of 39. She lovingly raised her children while working for 30 years as a valued employee of Trisha's Fashions in Carlsbad. Baptist church membership, sewing, quilting, cooking, construction projects, and weight training filled her life as well as family and faithful friends who attest to her fun-loving spirit and quick wit. Dolores moved to Lockhart, Texas in 2006 to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Eileen (Ginny) Dotson, and son-in-law, Michael Lee Daugherty.
She is survived by her children, Danny Ray Parks and wife, Donna Ann Parks of Carlsbad; Virginia Lee (Ginger) Daugherty of San Antonio, TX; Susie Parks Fogle and husband, Oscar H. Fogle of Lockhart, TX; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Dolores bequeathed her body to the University of Texas Health Science Center. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Blodgett Street Baptist Church, 1500 W. Blodgett St., Carlsbad, NM 88220, or a charity of your choice
.
