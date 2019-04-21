|
|
Domingo M. Armendarez
Loving, NM - Domingo Martinez Armendarez, 90, of Loving, NM, passed away on April 16, 2019 at Landsun HSC. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Loving, with Father Dennis Connell officiating. Interment will follow at Loving Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and continue up to the start of the Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at the church. View full obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 21, 2019