|
|
Don Garringer
Carlsbad - Don Garringer, 88, of Carlsbad, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 4 PM-6 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Land and Pastor Bob Bacon officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Carlsbad Community Foundation, Skyler M. Garringer Memorial Fund, 114 S. Canyon St., Carlsbad, NM or the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 112 N. Alameda St., Carlsbad, NM 88220. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 27, 2019