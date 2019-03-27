Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Garringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Garringer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Don Garringer Obituary
Don Garringer

Carlsbad - Don Garringer, 88, of Carlsbad, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 4 PM-6 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Land and Pastor Bob Bacon officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Carlsbad Community Foundation, Skyler M. Garringer Memorial Fund, 114 S. Canyon St., Carlsbad, NM or the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 112 N. Alameda St., Carlsbad, NM 88220. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now