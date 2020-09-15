Don Neighbors
Carlsbad - Don Neighbors, 61, of N. 12th Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away September 13, 2020 at his home. Private family services will take place.
Don was born June 17, 1959 in Carlsbad, NM to Eldredge "Coy" and Mary (Swinney) Neighbors. He married Deelona Lee Adkins December 5, 1980. Deelona was the love of his life for 42 years, she cared for him until the very end. Don worked in the road department for Eddy County for 25 years. He served in many roles in the ministry over 30 years. Don genuinely loved people, gave to anyone in need and always looked for ways to help until his final day. Don always lived larger than life. Don loved all of his family, but his grandchildren were the light of his life. The family would like to thank Lakeview Christian Home Hospice and the Carlsbad Fire Department for the wonderful care and respect he received.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren: twins, Adler and Slade Heine and two other angel grandchildren.
Survivors are his wife, Deelona Neighbors of Carlsbad; daughters: Chelsey Heine and husband, Berry of Lake Arthur, Megan Duff and husband, Copey of Carlsbad; sister, Vicki Neighbors of Carlsbad; grandchildren: Gunner, Isabella and G.W. Heine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to some of his favorite charities: Christmas Anonymous, PO Box 655, Carlsbad, NM 88220, MLK Scholarship Foundation, 114 S Canyon, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or Calvary Assembly Food Ministry, 2107 W. Church St, Carlsbad, NM 88220
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com