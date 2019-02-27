|
|
Donald Wayne Potter, 82, passed away on February 24, 2019 following a short illness in Lubbock, Texas. He was born March 15, 1936 in Kirksville, Missouri to Moody Lawerance and Ruby Lavina (Morgan) Potter. They moved to San Bernardino, California in 1944 and he graduated from San Bernardino High School and after a year of college, he joined the Army in 1955. He was honorably discharged with the rank of SPS (E-5) in 1957. He worked at Kaiser Steel in Southern California for 10 years. He married the love of his life, Helen Aaron, in 1961 and they blended their family. While raising his family of four, and working full time, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. While employed at the WIPP site, he also earned his Master Degree in Electrical Engineering.
The family moved to Carlsbad in 1968 and he worked as a hoist electrician at the area potash mines. In 1985 he began his career at the WIPP site, achieving the title of Senior Electrical Engineer until he retired in 2001. He was known as the best Hoist Electrical Engineer in the state. After retiring, he soon returned to work at Enterprise Rentals and then in 2013 he went back to his electrical roots and began working for C-Hill Electric where he formed a very close bond with the owners, J. R. and Claudia Sanchez and their two children. He was still employed with C-Hill at the time of his death.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, restoring old cars, hunting and fishing. He was a quiet and honorable man who worked very hard to provide for his family and will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynda (Greg) Zielinski of Las Vegas, Nevada, Glenda Yzaguirre of Encinitas, California and his son, Curtis (Carla) Potter of Hobbs; his grandchildren, Jolene Dominguez of McCamey, Texas, Shane Potter of Laredo, Texas, and Michael Scott and Alyssa Potter of Carlsbad; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his very special friends, J. R. and Claudia Sanchez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and his son Mike and brothers-in-law, Stan Aaron and Alton Aaron.
A private graveside burial was held at the Carlsbad Cemetery as per his wishes.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 27, 2019