Donald Eugene Bowman
Donald Eugene Bowman

Lawton, OK - Donald "Don" Eugene Bowman, age 60, passed from this world September 4, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was the victim of a drive-by shooting and passed in his sleep. Don was born November 29, 1959 in Logan, West Virginia, and as an infant traveled with his family to Carlsbad, New Mexico. His family later moved to Alvin, Texas, where Don spent the remainder of his childhood and the majority of his young adulthood. Don met his wife at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin, and often spoke of a desire to return to Alvin for retirement.

In life Don wore a variety of hats: loving husband, caring father, Civil Engineering Technologist, and Surveyor throughout the Houston area and Texas. Don entered military service in 1983 and served honorably for multiple enlistments. He cherished his family, immediate and extended members were always in his thoughts and prayers

A devout Catholic, Don enjoyed contemplating Scripture and the lives of the saints. Don was a giving man who found God even in the little things in life, going beyond to help those in need. Giving the coats he wore to literal strangers on the street.

In the interest of health and safety, Don requested his funeral services be held after the current pandemic passes. In lieu of flowers donations should be made in Don's name to the Capuchin Friars Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, The Heifer Project, or your local Catholic school.

Don is preceded by his father William Patrick Bowman, mother Gay Goode Bowman, brother Joseph and youngest son Christopher Luke. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Paula MacGregor Bowman, son Carl, son Paul & wife Anastasia, and his remaining brothers and sisters: Mary, Pat, John, Mike, Catherine Ann, Jesse, David, and Dora Mae.

After years of extend illness, Don is no longer in pain. He has gone to God and his family. May his Soul through the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace. Amen.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Becker-Rabon Funeral Home - Lawton
1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd.
Lawton, OK 73507
(580) 353-3030
