Donald Galbraith
Temple - Donald Galbraith, 70, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple, TX following a lengthy illness of vascular dementia.
He leaves his wife of 46 years, Vickie "Victoria Jasper" Galbraith; his son, Christopher Galbraith and wife, Kristen of Ruidoso, NM; his daughter, Kellyn Whiteker and husband, Jacob of Temple, TX; and four grandchildren, Carter & Carly Galbraith, Hayden & Madison Whiteker.
Don was preceded in death by one son, Scott Galbraith at age 18; parents, Roy Bell Galbraith Jr. and Mildred Odell Fox; all of his siblings: Peggy, Patty, Paula, Roy Bell III, and Ronald. Donnie and Ronnie were identical twin brothers.
Don was born in Abilene, TX on December 5, 1948. Don graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1967. He attended the New Mexico Military Institute, joined the Air Force and was later a member of the reserves. Don married Vickie in 1973 in Abilene, TX. He graduated from the University of Arizona as a mining engineer in 1982. He worked at mines in Arizona and New Mexico, and retired from the Department of Energy, WIPP, outside Carlsbad in 2016.
The Galbraith family lived in Carlsbad, NM for many years where all children graduated from Carlsbad High School. The family delivered newspapers for the Carlsbad Current Argus for many years. The family was active in supporting local sports, from little Cavemen wrestling & cheerleading, Shorthorn little league, Cavemen football, baseball, and softball.
A private memorial service is planned for June 2020, by Denton Wood Funeral Home. Don's wishes were to be placed to rest next to his son, Scott, in Carlsbad Cemetery.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019