Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Donald Galbraith



Carlsbad - Donald Galbraith, 70, passed away November 28, 2019 in Temple, TX. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 AM, Sat., June 20, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Associate Pastor Kevin Pence officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store