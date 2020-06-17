Donald Galbraith
Carlsbad - Donald Galbraith, 70, passed away November 28, 2019 in Temple, TX. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 AM, Sat., June 20, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Associate Pastor Kevin Pence officiating.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.