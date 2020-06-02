Donald Hartsock
Carlsbad - Donald was born on February 1, 1961, in Crookston, MN to Darrel and Sarah Hartsock. He went to be with Jesus on May 6, 2020.
Memorial Services to be held at New Song Christian Fellowship 1105 N. Pate St. Saturday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00am.
After high school he went to work in the oil fields. He later went to school to become a CDL truck driver. He married the love of his life, Iris Storme on September 27, 1983 in Carlsbad, NM. Donald spent many years as a truck driver and then in later years transitioned into being a mechanic at ABC Rental Tools. He has been a long-time member of New Song Christian Fellowship where he was a part of the worship team, playing the bass guitar. Donald was a godly man who loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a genuine person who always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. His son, Paul, said "Dad was always up for a project whether he wanted to be or not." Don was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Darrel Hartsock; mother, Sarah Hartsock; brother, John Keeler, and sister, Penny Le Mar.
Donald is survived by his wife, Iris Storme Hartsock of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Monica Storme Potter and husband, Sabin of Midland, TX; son, Jonathan Paul Hartsock of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Alleigha Hartsock of Carlsbad, NM; three grandchildren: Elizabeth Potter, Tanner Potter and his wife Sherada, and Corey Potter and his wife Kimberly; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Potter and Collen Potter; four brothers: Patrick Keeler, David Hartsock, Hal Hartsock, and Terrence (Terry) Hartsock; two sisters: Peggy Freer and Sarah Fisher; sister-in-law, Ida
Fraser and husband, Steven Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Carlsbad - Donald was born on February 1, 1961, in Crookston, MN to Darrel and Sarah Hartsock. He went to be with Jesus on May 6, 2020.
Memorial Services to be held at New Song Christian Fellowship 1105 N. Pate St. Saturday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00am.
After high school he went to work in the oil fields. He later went to school to become a CDL truck driver. He married the love of his life, Iris Storme on September 27, 1983 in Carlsbad, NM. Donald spent many years as a truck driver and then in later years transitioned into being a mechanic at ABC Rental Tools. He has been a long-time member of New Song Christian Fellowship where he was a part of the worship team, playing the bass guitar. Donald was a godly man who loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a genuine person who always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. His son, Paul, said "Dad was always up for a project whether he wanted to be or not." Don was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Darrel Hartsock; mother, Sarah Hartsock; brother, John Keeler, and sister, Penny Le Mar.
Donald is survived by his wife, Iris Storme Hartsock of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Monica Storme Potter and husband, Sabin of Midland, TX; son, Jonathan Paul Hartsock of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Alleigha Hartsock of Carlsbad, NM; three grandchildren: Elizabeth Potter, Tanner Potter and his wife Sherada, and Corey Potter and his wife Kimberly; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Potter and Collen Potter; four brothers: Patrick Keeler, David Hartsock, Hal Hartsock, and Terrence (Terry) Hartsock; two sisters: Peggy Freer and Sarah Fisher; sister-in-law, Ida
Fraser and husband, Steven Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.