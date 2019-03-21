|
Donna Michelle "Canndon" Singleton
Carlsbad - Donna Michelle "Canndon" Singleton, 49, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Canndon was born on April 30, 1969 in Artesia, NM to Don and Phyllis Singleton. She is preceded in death by her father Don Singleton, sister Tammy Singleton and grandparents. She is survived by mother Phyllis Singleton, brother Donnie Singleton, sister Sheila Doyal, nieces Crystal Singleton, Emily Singleton and Stephanie Doyal and her partner Samantha Flores. She lived life to the fullest with a smile on her face and a caring heart. She was a warrior in the face of death and tried to comfort those around her. Canndon left an impression on everyone she ever met. She was a unique, free spirited soul and was loved by many. She loved music, popsicles, stormy weather and Denver Broncos.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 21, 2019