Doris H. Cuddy
Doris H. Cuddy was born on June 28, 1932 in Danbury, Connecticut and died on April 17, 2020 in Roswell, New Mexico. She was raised in South Kent, Connecticut by her parents Reid and Lillian Hungerford. She graduated in 1950 from New Milford High School, New Milford Connecticut and later married William "Bill" J. Cuddy Jr. She and Bill Cuddy raised four children in Bridgewater, Connecticut. Doris worked for New Milford Savings Bank for a number of years. Her husband, Bill, predeceased her in 1989. Doris relocated to Carlsbad, New Mexico in 2011 to live with her daughter, Susan Cuddy-Moore, son in law, Mark Moore and son, Bill Cuddy.
In her younger years, Doris was an avid gardener. She cultivated a large and beautiful flower garden for many years of which she was very proud. In recent years, she loved being outside and enjoyed birdwatching from the front porch. Those who met Doris will remember her for her quick wit and quirky sense of humor and her special love for her rescue dog, "Izzy".
She is survived by her four children , Susan Cuddy-Moore and her husband Mark Moore of Carlsbad, New Mexico, William J. Cuddy III, also of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Joseph Cuddy and his wife Candia Cuddy of Milford, Massachusetts and Sharon Cuddy Somers of South Hampton, New Hampshire. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Tess Cuddy, Tara Cuddy, Jack Cuddy, and Saige Cuddy as well as her sister and brother in law, Jane Fitch and Curtis Fitch of Connecticut, her brother and sister in law Rob and Lois Hungerford of Connecticut, her brother Don Hungerford of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the many people who assisted with her care in recent years. Thanks to the staffs at Golden Services, Carlsbad Adult Respite Care, Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad Medical Center and the Carlsbad Ambulance service. We are especially grateful for the care and friendship provided to her by Carolyn Phillips, Tara Calderon and Missy Heath. Also, thanks to Loren Girndt and Jeannie Kartchner.
Burial will occur in New Milford, Connecticut at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, 5217 Buena Vista Drive, Carlsbad, NM 88220. Condolences may be expressed at:
Ballardfuneralhome.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020