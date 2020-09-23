Doris Wandean (Talley) Williams



Mission - Doris Wandean (Talley) Williams of Mission Texas, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Corsicana Texas, on December 16, 1934 to Perry Grover Talley and Myrtle Lois (Owens) Talley. Doris was a seasoned bowler who enjoyed spending time with family and was a talented crafter, quilter, and enjoyed genealogy. Doris and husband of 64 years, Cecil Eugene Williams, raised their children in Loving, NM where they were long time members of Loving Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Cecilia Williams. She is survived by her devoted husband Cecil and 4 children: Denise Porter and husband Patric, David Williams, Dolores White and husband Bobby, Darren Williams and wife Corinne; brother, Lynn Talley; grandchildren: Jennifer, Kristina, Randy, Stephanie, Davitia, Jennifer, and Danny; 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandkids who will all miss her dearly. A private family memorial, officiated by son-in-law, Rick Maynard, will follow at a later date.









