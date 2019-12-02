|
|
Dorris Thompson
Carlsbad - Dorris Thompson, 100, of Westridge Road, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Landsun Health Service Center.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 at First United Methodist Church with Pastors Stephanie Harmon and Dan Boyd officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dorris Thompson was born July 26, 1919, in Mt. Calm, Texas, to Andrew Jackson and Carrie Mae Sanders. She grew up and graduated from high school at 16 in Mt. Calm. She attended college for 2 years then worked in business for a year when she met L. Paul Thompson at a party. They were married at her home in Mt. Calm on February 10, 1940. She stayed near home while Paul served in the Army Air Force during World War II. After the war they lived in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois and New Mexico while Paul worked his way up in the petroleum industry. After retirement they moved to Carlsbad to be near family.
Dorris was a member of Bible studies and Women's Circle wherever they lived. In Carlsbad she was a member of First United Methodist Church, PEO, UMW, Landsun Auxiliary, and ran weekly bingo at the Health Service Center for 25 years. She was awarded the Lela C. Carey volunteer award for her countless hours of service to the auxiliary and residents. She also received the Sam Thornburg award for her philanthropy for Landsun. Her hobbies and interests included needlework, reading, baking, and being with family.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula Renfrow and husband Jim of Carlsbad; daughter Pam Thompson of Carlsbad; grandchildren: Kathy Alpers of Albuquerque; Julie Phelps and husband Earl of Carlsbad; Megan Haston and husband Greg of Carlsbad; Paul Johnstone of Chicago: great grandchildren: Jim Alpers and Emma and Madeline Haston.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Landsun Caring Hands Fund, 2002 Westridge, Carlsbad, NM 88220, or a . Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019