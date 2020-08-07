Earl T. Rector
Carlsbad - Earl T. Rector 80, passed away at his home Wednesday, August 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born February 8, 1940, in Van Buren, Missouri to Sterling Price Rector and Delia Alma (Chaffin) Rector. He retired from WIPP in 2004 as a hoisting engineer. Earl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda Rector and sister: Cletus Dawson of Springfield, Missouri; Children: Sherry Quenan and, husband Robert of Benson, Arizona, Greg Rector of Carlsbad, New Mexico; grandsons: Justin Quenan of Phoenix, Arizona; Josh Rector and wife, Amber of Grantsville, Utah; great grandchildren: Ethan Quenan, Kamryn Rector, Lucas Rector and numerous nieces and nephews. Earl loved fishing and traveling around the U.S.A and Canada. He was always ready to help anyone in need. Earl will be greatly missed. Services to follow later in Missouri. Condolences may be expressed on dentonwood.com