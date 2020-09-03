1/
Earleen Henley
Earleen Henley

Carlsbad - Earleen Henley was ushered into the presence of her Savior on August 30, 2020. She was born to Floyd and Zelma Woodcock August 5, 1930, in Rodney, Arkansas. She married Lawrence Henley on September 5, 1952 in Yakima, Washington. Services will be held in Yakima, WA, with burial at West Hills Memorial Park Yakima, WA.

Earleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; brothers: Zane Woodcock (Florence), Gail Woodcock, Gaylen Woodcock.

Earleen is survived by one brother, Zerl Woodcock (Kay); sisters-in-law: Leona Baughman, Iona Dobson, and Nadean Woodcock; children: Rodney Henley (Tammy) of Arizona City, AZ, Pam Durr (Robert) of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Corey Durr (Meredith) of Las Cruces, NM, Leisha Young (Kenny) of Carlsbad, NM; six great-grandchildren: Ashley Young, Emily Young, Jacob Young, Zachary Young all of Carlsbad, NM, Mila Durr and Coraline Durr of Las Cruces, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Earleen was the epitome of kindness on this earth. Always a smile and a bear hug for all those she met. Her family was her greatest joy and she always said that if her family was happy, then she was happy. She belonged to Cavern Baptist Church and loved seeing everyone when she could no longer attend, due to health, she always asked after everyone and how they were doing.

Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
