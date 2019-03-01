|
Earline Thomas
Carlsbad - Earline Thomas, 87, of Westridge Road, Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center.
A memorial service is scheduled for 4:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jana Lunardon, Rev. Stephanie Harmon and Rev. Dan Boyd officiating. Burial will take place in Restland Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Earline married David Ray Thomas on March 18, 1950. They immediately traveled to Puerto Rico, where Dave was stationed in the Air Force. They lived there for three years, during which time they had their first child, David Ray, Jr. Returning to Garland, Texas in 1953, they would later have Judy and Michael.
Earline was a devoted wife and mother, who loved making her home a place of tranquility and beauty. She worked as the Bullock Elementary school secretary as her children were in grade school, then later worked in the orthodontic office of Dr. Jack Hittson. Later Earline worked in Human Resources for the City of Garland, as well as Bank Texas in McKinney.
Upon retirement, Earline and Dave moved to Carlsbad and enjoyed fun years of being included in their granddaughter's many activities. Earline joined the water aerobics classes at the CARC farm and the CHS natatorium. After the death of her beloved Dave in 2002, Earline began to travel and enjoyed many adventures with her sister-in-law, Betty Joan Thomas. They loved to travel together to see sights, and couldn't resist any casino!
In 2003, Earline moved to the Landsun Parkhouse community. It was there she made many lasting friendships with her Friday Night domino group. As she transitioned to the friends in both the staff and residents. And she always had the continual love and support of her dear friend and caretaker, Maria Salcido. It was because of Maria's devotion to her that Earline was able to enjoy so many fun outings to the Hobbs casino, Wal-Mart, and many restaurants.
Earline will be remembered for her gracious gifts to others of a ready smile, a gracious heart and inner beauty which radiated light and love to all of those around her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David R. Thomas, Sr.; son, David R. Thomas, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca Thomas and sister, Frances Cook.
Survivors are her daughter, Judy Lunardon and husband, Jim of Carlsbad, NM; son, Michael Thomas of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren: Tiffany Thomas, Duncanville, Texas, Jana Lunardon of McKinney, Texas and Jilian Brown and husband, Matt of Lewisville, Texas; great-grandsons: Ethan and Evan Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Landsun Homes, Caring Hands Fund, 2002 Westridge Road, Carlsbad, NM 88220
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 1, 2019