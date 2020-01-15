|
|
Edna Davis Wagner McAnally
Carlsbad - A Celebration of Life for Edna Davis Wagner McAnally, age 96, of Carlsbad, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jeff McAnally officiating.
Edna was born July 15, 1923 in Bedias, Texas to J. Vernon and Minnie (Campbell) Davis, and passed away January 14, 2020 in Carlsbad. Edna was raised in west Texas and graduated high school in McCamey, Texas. She married Desmond (Des) Wagner on September 5, 1942 and together they had two children, Ken and Cheryl. Following Des's untimely passing, she married John (JE) McAnally on November 10, 1948 in Pecos, TX later giving birth to daughter, Christy. Edna loved the Lord and shared His love with many. She was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, volunteering her time with many activities including vacation bible school, serving as a Sunday school teacher, and could often be found helping out in the kitchen. Edna worked briefly in the oil and gas industry but spent much of her career with municipal school systems in McCamey, Pecos and Carlsbad - where she has made her home since 1968. In retirement, Edna loved spending time with family and friends logging many miles throughout Oklahoma and Texas. Never far from some acrylic paint or other artistic supplies and a scrapbook or two - she was also fond of working her crossword puzzles and using that information to play a mean game of scrabble. In her down time, she enjoyed her animals and the quiet solitude of the mountains around Mayhill, NM.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Desmond Wagner and JE McAnally; son, Ken McAnally; son-in-law, Bill Sadler, and eleven siblings. She is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Exum and husband, Bob of Ruidoso, NM (formerly of Kingwood, TX) and Christy Sadler of Carlsbad, NM; daughter-in-law, Donna Landrith of Humble, TX and her children Jim and Amy; sister, Bette Luckey of Mustang, OK; and her sister-in law, Marge Embry, (formerly of Lovington, NM). Grandchildren include Jennifer and husband, Shannon Simpson of Burnet, TX and their children, Kristian and Slate; Jeff and wife, Tammy McAnally of Marble Falls, TX and their children, Zachary, Seth, and Grace; Kevin and wife, Jamie Sadler of Bristow, VA and their children, Addison and Ainsley; and Carmon and husband, Ryan St. Clair of Kingwood, TX and their children, Skyler and Adelynn, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Goodlife Assisted Living for the special care that was provided to Edna and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214 Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020