Edward Calderon, Sr.
Loving - Edward Calderon, Sr., 59, of N. 3rd Street, Loving, NM, passed away September 5, 2019 at his home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Cremation will take place following the service.
Edward was born September 13, 1959 in Carlsbad, NM to Felix and Juana (Armendarez) Calderon, Sr. He married Noreen De Los Santos August 21, 1987. Edward worked with heavy equipment his entire career and there was nothing he didn't know how to operate. He always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. Not a day went by that Edward wasn't joking about something. He enjoyed taking his wife on country road cruises. His granddaughter was his pride and joy. Edward was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ricardo Calderon.
Survivors are his wife, Noreen Calderon; sons: Edward Calderon, Jr., Justin Calderon; daughter, Francesca Calderon; son, Anthony Lopez; granddaughter, Reagan'Lee Calderon; mother-in-law, Mayra De Los Santos; brothers: Ernesto Castro and wife, Lupe, Felix Calderon and wife, Debra, Ben Calderon and wife, Thelma, Joe Calderon and wife, Grace, David Calderon and wife, Terry, Roy Calderon, Dan Calderon and wife, Yolanda, Ricardo Calderon and wife, Monica, and Ronnie Calderon and wife, Ginger; sisters: Carol Rodriguez and husband, Bobby, Sally Lujan and husband, Samuel, Celia Calderon, Clara Trevino and husband, Lupito, Celma Rios and husband, Efrain, Carrie Palomino and husband, Roy and Cathy Calderon; brother-in-law, Peter Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Norma Buendia and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 8, 2019