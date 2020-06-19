Efren Valdez Gutierrez
Carlsbad - Efren Valdez Gutierrez, 33, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. Visitation will be 2 PM - 4 PM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 6 PM, Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. The church kindly asks that guests attending the service wear a mask and practice safe social distancing due to COVID-19. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery.
Efren was born May 10, 1987 in Carlsbad, NM to Enrique and Viola (Valdez) Gutierrez. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 2005 where he was a member of the Caveman Band. Efren worked at Las Cruces Biologicals, graduated from massage therapy school and worked in home health care. His big heart and willingness to help others did not go unnoticed and he was well-loved by many in return. He will be greatly missed. Efren was preceded in death by his brother, Enrique V. "Henry" Gutierrez, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Mike Valdez and paternal grandfather, Moises Gutierrez.
Survivors are his parents: Enrique and Viola Gutierrez, Sr. of Carlsbad, NM; paternal grandmother, Lilia Gutierrez of Hobbs, NM; maternal grandmother, Juanita Valdez of Loving, NM; aunts and uncles: Sylvia and Alejandro Gutierrez of Loving, NM, Adelaida and Ismael Molina of Loving, NM, Dorinda Gutierrez of Loving, NM, Erlinda Gutierrez and Paul of California, Priscilla Hinojos of Carlsbad, NM, Daniel and Cindy Gutierrez of Carlsbad, NM, Javier Gutierrez of Odessa, Texas, Mike Valdez, Jr. of Carlsbad, NM, Felix Valdez of Loving, NM, Daniel Valdez and Patty of Loving, NM, Leo Valdez of Carlsbad, NM, Zeke Valdez of Phoenix, AZ and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Valdez, Ismael Molina, Jr., Martin Gutierrez, Mark Day, Kevin Valdez, Veronica Valdez, Melanie Valdez and Katrina Fierro. Honorary pallbearers will be the rest of his cousins and his Las Cruces family and friends.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.