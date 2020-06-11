Elias Saenz Doporto
Carlsbad - Elias S. Doporto 90, of 5th Street, Loving, NM, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at West Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.