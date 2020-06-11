Elias Saenz Doporto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elias's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elias Saenz Doporto

Carlsbad - Elias S. Doporto 90, of 5th Street, Loving, NM, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at West Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved