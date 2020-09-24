Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Boyers
Carlsbad - Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Boyers (Lackey) 91, of Windsor, VA passed away on September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester H. Boyers, Jr., daughter, Julie A Willey, sons, Raymond and Charles Boyers. She is survived by daughter, Susan E. Stahl, and sons, Chet, Tommy, and Ronnie Boyers, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sister, Bonnie L. Votaw, and brother, Lige Lackey.
She was born August 24,1929, on her mother's birthday. Her grandparents were pioneers in the Oklahoma Territory and Liz inherited their pioneering spirit. Her family moved to Carlsbad, NM when she was 8; she considered it her home. As her mom didn't drive, Liz became her chauffeur at the age of 12. It's possible she didn't have a driver's license on that trip to see relatives in Oklahoma at the age of 13 but no mishaps occurred. She drove for over seven decades and surrendered only after old age deprived her of that capacity for independence.
This early role as the person who took care of business defined her for the rest of her life. She grew up in Carlsbad and graduated with the class of 1947. She took herself to Texas Women's College in Denton, TX, but interrupted her college to get married. Herschel swept her off her feet and was the love of her life. For him likewise, no one ever replaced her in his heart. They commenced a 70-year marriage and the creation of a large, well-loved family.
She was a Navy wife, who faithfully followed her husband to numerous duty stations and was all too familiar with the challenges of months apart during deployment. It wasn't easy, but she herded six kids from military station to military station, including Guam Territory, Washington DC, Rhode Island, and finally Virginia.
She carried herself with strength. Although she experienced numerous health issues later in life, she persevered through sheer grit and determination. Always with a smile, never letting others know her pain.
Elizabeth was a loving daughter, sister, loyal friend, hero to some and to all who befriended her, "Mama Liz." She loved and was loved.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Carlsbad Cemetery Gazebo. Liz will join her son Charles and brother Jim Lackey, being interred in the Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com