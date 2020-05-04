|
Eloy Saenz Morales
Carlsbad, NM - Eloy Saenz Morales, 84, of Juarez St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Lakeview Christian home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Santa Catarina Cemetery with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez of San Jose Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by a Prayer vigil at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m.
Eloy Saenz Morales was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico on March 28, 1936 to Cruz (Saenz) and Diego Morales Zuniga.
He came to Carlsbad in the early 1970's. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working as a farm hand for several farmers throughout the years. Eloy married Cuca (Lozano) Morales in 1992.
He was a very calm, quiet and kind person who enjoyed visiting with his many friends and was always willing to help others when needed. He loved riding horses, listening to music and attending the prayer meetings at San Jose Catholic Church where he was a longtime member.
Eloy was preceded in death by his wife, Cuca Morales; his parents; brother, Efrain Morales and sisters, Elvia Morales and Emma Morales.
He is survived by his brother, Eliazer and wife, Jessie Morales of Carlsbad, NM; sisters, Elisamma Villa and Elia Morales, both of Midland, TX and several nieces and nephews. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 4 to May 5, 2020