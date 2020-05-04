Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloy Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloy Saenz Morales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloy Saenz Morales Obituary
Eloy Saenz Morales

Carlsbad, NM - Eloy Saenz Morales, 84, of Juarez St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Lakeview Christian home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Santa Catarina Cemetery with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez of San Jose Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by a Prayer vigil at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m.

Eloy Saenz Morales was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico on March 28, 1936 to Cruz (Saenz) and Diego Morales Zuniga.

He came to Carlsbad in the early 1970's. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working as a farm hand for several farmers throughout the years. Eloy married Cuca (Lozano) Morales in 1992.

He was a very calm, quiet and kind person who enjoyed visiting with his many friends and was always willing to help others when needed. He loved riding horses, listening to music and attending the prayer meetings at San Jose Catholic Church where he was a longtime member.

Eloy was preceded in death by his wife, Cuca Morales; his parents; brother, Efrain Morales and sisters, Elvia Morales and Emma Morales.

He is survived by his brother, Eliazer and wife, Jessie Morales of Carlsbad, NM; sisters, Elisamma Villa and Elia Morales, both of Midland, TX and several nieces and nephews. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -