Elvira "Pama" Rico
Carlsbad - Elvira "Pama" Rico, 68, of Carlsbad, NM, born in Loving, NM on April 7, 1951 to Efren and Carmen (Moreno) Minjares, passed Tuesday November 26th in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Visitation will be at 6 PM at San Jose Catholic Church followed by a vigil at 7 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 AM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Loving Cemetery.
She grew up helping her dad pick cotton and worked at the Grocery Store in her hometown Loving, NM. Elvira met and married the love of her life Eduardo "Lalo" Rico, Sr. in 1974, and in 1979 moved to Carlsbad. She had four children, raised many more, was a loving housewife, mother and a babysitter to many. Elvira touched the life of every person she met, and cared for them as her own. Always ready to give a helping hand, she opened her home to anyone and everyone and loved to cook. Many told Elvira to open her own restaurant because she cooked the most amazing food ever but her best food was menudo, rice, caldo and mole. She loved every holiday and would decorate a tree for every single one, but her favorites were Thanksgiving and Christmas. Elvira loved caring for her grandkids and stated "THEY" kept her going. She enjoyed watching the Arizona Diamondbacks games, going to bingo, and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carmen (Moreno) and Efren Minjares, brother Raul Minjares and sisters Elodia Minjares and Martha Rico. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Eduardo Rico Sr.; children: Ofelia Acosta, Eduardo Rico, Guillermina Rico & spouse, Joel Olivas, Laura Flores and Zachary Rodriguez; Manuel and spouse, Patricia Rico, Carlos "Teto" and spouse, Olga Rico, Yolanda Rico, Amparo Lopez, Virginia Rodriguez, Irma Martinez, 16 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, 7 sisters, 3 brothers & numerous nieces and nephews.
Elvira "Pama" Rico was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Pallbearers will be Eduardo Rico, Zachary Rodriguez, Manuel Rico, Guerrero Acosta, Joshua Flores, Joel Olivas, Frank Fierro and Pedro Trujillo. Honorary pallbearers are Eduardo Rico, Sr., Javier Rico and Joaquin Martinez.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
